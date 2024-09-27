|
27.09.2024 09:45:00
Costco Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
With Costco (NASDAQ: COST) shares commanding more than a 56 price-to-earnings multiple at the time of this writing (more than double the S&P 500's multiple of about 24), it's fair to say that investors love the stock. Of course, Wall Street's love affair for the membership-based wholesale retailer's shares isn't surprising. Not only is Costco a great business growing at robust rates, but it provides investors with growing dividend income.Still, even a great business can become a bad stock if its shares become overvalued. Has Costco stock reached this point? More specifically, let's explore whether the stock is a buy, sell, or hold today.Recently wrapping up its fiscal year, Costco announced earlier this month that its total sales for the period rose 5% despite the fiscal year having one less week than the prior period. This was driven by growth in its global store count and an increase in comparable sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.25 Shs
|23 125,00
|-0,32%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|794,40
|-2,55%
