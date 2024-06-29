|
29.06.2024 10:15:00
Costco Stock Is Up by Around 30% in the First Half of This Year. Can the Growth Continue in the Second Half of 2024?
Costco (NASDAQ: COST) stock seems unstoppable. Even though the business's growth levels have fallen short of past years, the retail stock is up 30% so far this year.Still, investors have to remember that Costco grows its warehouse count relatively slowly, counting on renewals and increasing sales at razor-thin margins to drive its growth. Will such an approach be enough to grow the stock price by another 30% in the second half of 2024? Let's take a closer look.Costco is one of the world's most successful retailers. Its array of high-quality, low-cost goods, most of which are recession-resistant, keeps customers going back to its warehouse clubs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
