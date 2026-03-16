Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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16.03.2026 12:10:00
Could Broadcom Become the Next Nvidia?
Nvidia has been the star of the artificial intelligence (AI) show so far, as this tech giant sells the fastest and most powerful AI chips. Customers put these graphics processing units (GPUs) to work in important ways, such as powering the training and inference of large language models. This has resulted in explosive earnings growth and a stock price that's climbed 1,300% over five years. But Nvidia isn't the only high-potential AI company around. And investors looking for additional opportunities in the space may turn to another company that's earlier in its AI story and showing tremendous progress. I'm talking about networking giant, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). The company has built an empire in this field -- in fact, more than 99% of internet traffic touches Broadcom technology. The AI boom has supercharged demand for Broadcom's networking and compute abilities, and the company emerged as a significant player when it launched its XPU technology in 2024. With all of this in mind, could Broadcom become the next Nvidia? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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