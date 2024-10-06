|
06.10.2024 11:24:00
Could Buying Coca-Cola Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Buying a stock you can hold indefinitely isn't some impossible dream, but it's a high bar that few companies genuinely clear. The world is constantly changing, so most companies must adapt over time to stay relevant. However, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stands out for its timeless business model.A stock doesn't have to take investors from rags to riches overnight to set them up financially for the rest of their lives. In investing, consistency is most important, and Coca-Cola does that better than most.Here are three reasons why any investor trying to build life-long wealth should consider adding Coca-Cola to their portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
16.07.24
|US-Dividendenkönige: Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo und Coca-Cola im Rampenlicht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coca-Cola Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.20 Shs
|17 200,00
|-0,58%
|Coca-Cola Co.
|62,92
|0,05%