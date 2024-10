Could Buying Coca-Cola Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

Buying a stock you can hold indefinitely isn't some impossible dream, but it's a high bar that few companies genuinely clear. The world is constantly changing, so most companies must adapt over time to stay relevant. However, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stands out for its timeless business model.A stock doesn't have to take investors from rags to riches overnight to set them up financially for the rest of their lives. In investing, consistency is most important, and Coca-Cola does that better than most.Here are three reasons why any investor trying to build life-long wealth should consider adding Coca-Cola to their portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool