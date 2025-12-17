AGNC Investment b Aktie
Could Buying Ultra High-Yield AGNC Investment Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) has done a fairly good job of meeting its long-term business goals. The problem for investors is perception, because the stock's 14% dividend yield can obscure how the stock is viewed. Here's why AGNC Investment, despite its huge yield, may not set you up for life if you are a dividend investor.AGNC Investment is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The conventional view of REITs is that they are designed to generate a reliable income stream for investors. A great example of how reliable REITs can be at paying dividends comes from Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), a Dividend King. Essentially, the strip mall and mixed-use landlord has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 consecutive years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
