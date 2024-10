Could Chubb Become the Next Berkshire Hathaway?

Late last year, Warren Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, started buying up shares of a mysterious company. No one knew the company in question because Berkshire had requested an exemption from the SEC that allowed it to skirt disclosure rules. But in early 2024, the mystery stock was revealed as Chubb (NYSE: CB).Here's the strange part: Chubb runs a business model very similar to Berkshire's. It was strange that Buffett would opt to buy shares of a close competitor instead of simply repurchasing Berkshire stock directly. Might Buffett believe that Chubb could become the next Berkshire -- signaling a huge growth runway ahead?Over the decades, Buffett has turned Berkshire into a behemoth organization now valued at nearly $1 trillion. While his exact tactics have varied over the years, the overarching strategy has remained consistent. At the core of Berkshire's operations sits a litany of insurance businesses. These companies produce investable cash flow whenever they write policy premiums. And because this money doesn't need to be paid out until a claim is filed, Berkshire essentially can invest this cash in the meantime free of interest. Berkshire now has holdings in dozens of companies spanning nearly every industry.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool