Court judgement against a former member of the management board of Tallinna Sadam

Harju County Court acquitted AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: "Tallinna Sadam”) former member of the management board Ain Kaljurand and others charged in criminal proceedings due to expiration of the limitation period for the criminal offence, released the properties from seizure and partially ordered procedure expenses. Victims Tallinna Sadam and TS Laevad OÜ civil action lawsuit was dismissed. The victims have the right to resubmit civil lawsuits in accordance with the Code of Civil Procedure. Tallinna Sadam shall analyse the decision and consider whether and to what extent to appeal the judgement of the county court.

On 26 August 2015, the Estonian Internal Security Service detained Ain Kaljurand and Allan Kiil, long-term members of the management board in connection with suspected large-scale bribery during several prior years. After long-term investigation, on 31 July 2017 the Group filed a civil action lawsuit against Ain Kaljurand, Allan Kiil and other private and legal persons involved in the episodes under investigation.

By the order of Harju County Court dated 19 November 2018, the civil action was included in the criminal proceedings against the above persons. On 28 October 2020, Harju County Court issued an order terminating criminal proceedings concerning Allan Kiil in connection with his terminal illness. At the same time, Tallinn Circuit Court issued an order requiring Allan Kiil to be involved in criminal proceedings as a civil defendant and after he passed away his successor was involved in the proceedings as a civil defendant and a third party.

The Court judgement has not entered into force as a party in the proceedings may appeal against the judgement of the Harju County Court within 30 days from the time of publication of the court judgement.

The management board believes that based on known information, the above events will not have a material adverse impact on the Group’s financial performance or financial position.

