|
17.10.2023 00:02:49
CPSI Acquires Viewgol
(RTTNews) - Community healthcare solutions company CPSI (CPSI), Monday announced it has closed its acquisition of Viewgol, a provider of ambulatory revenue cycle management analytics and complementary outsourcing services.
"Our acquisition of Viewgol rapidly accelerates our offshoring initiatives with more than 80% of its workforce based offshore today," said Chris Fowler, chief executive officer of CPSI. "The scalability of this direct offshore presence marks a critical step towards our priority: ensuring our RCM offerings remain affordable, profitable, and scalable by leveraging the global marketplace."
Viewgol expects to generate net income of about $1.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of around $4.5 million in 2024.
Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price is $36 million in cash, with an additional earnout of up to approximately $31.5 million based on a combination of achieving certain profitability metrics for 2024 and the creation of additional offshore resources supporting TruBridge.
