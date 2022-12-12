Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Selects Linedata: Adaptable Technology and Streamlined Operations Empower Next Generation of Growth

Linedata, (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology data and services, announced today that Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC ("CRM”), a US based value equity manager serving institutions and individuals, chose Linedata to implement a highly adaptable operational model at CRM that positions it for growth, while at the same time keeping in place unique capabilities for the firm.

CRM has implemented robust investment operations that aim to maximize efficiency and mitigate risk by reducing manual processes spread across multiple internal systems, which has been in place for several years, including through the previous vendor. This has allowed CRM to reduce operational costs by more than 50%, including the consolidation of systems and simplifying workflows across Linedata Longview OMS suite, trading, pre- and post-trade compliance, reporting, and operations.

"Our relationship with Linedata has been a true collaboration from the start that has positioned our business for long-term growth,” said Steven Fellin, Chief Financial Officer at Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn. "We continue to work with Linedata with the goal of integrating additional innovative solutions to further streamline our investment processes from idea generation through trade execution.”

Leveraging Linedata’s Asset Management Platform (AMP), CRM configured a comprehensive, easy to understand process to manage their account base, facilitate onboarding, and handle trading instructions remotely. The CRM team gains access to new capabilities quickly with continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), and non-traditional users, such as risk managers and senior management who need to monitor business at a higher, more-macro level, can now do so via Linedata Accumen.

"In today's evolving investment landscape, your asset management technology platform must be adaptable to keep up with the everchanging environment,” added Bob Moitoso, Head of Asset Management North America at Linedata. "We are thrilled to be a strategic partner to Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, bringing our technology expertise and flexible solutions to improve their operations so they have more time to spend focused on their clients and ultimately driving their business forward.”

ABOUT CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN

Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC is a value equity manager with a focus on the U.S. small and mid-cap space. CRM believes its track record, spanning over four decades, is a testament to its success in serving clients and providing strong risk-adjusted investment performance. Clients benefit from a consistent approach and application of a central philosophy and process, implemented by a team with diverse experience in identifying change, neglect, and the intrinsic value of businesses.

CRM’s client list includes corporate and public pension plans, endowments and foundations, hospitals, community and religious organizations, Taft-Hartley and multi-employer funds, private banks, sub-advisory, as well as individuals and family trusts.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years’ experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata’s 1100 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 160.2 million in 2021 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN – Reuters LDSV.PA – Bloomberg LIN:FP.

