CREALOGIX publishes interim financial statements for the first quarter of the financial year 2023/24

On 16 November 2023 VENCORA UK LIMITED, an indirect subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. (a Canadian-based international provider of software and services whose shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange) and CREALOGIX, a global leader in digital banking technology, jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive transaction agreement, under which VENCORA UK LIMITED agreed to submit an all-cash public tender offer to acquire all publicly held registered shares of Crealogix for CHF60 per share. On 1 December 2023 VENCORA UK LIMITED published its offer prospectus on the public tender offer for all publicly held shares of CREALOGIX. The main offer period started on 18 December 2023 and is expected to end on 18 January 2024.



On the date the acceptance period of the public tender offer expires, the latest published financial statements of CREALOGIX date back more than 6 months and CREALOGIX is thus – pursuant to the constant practice of the Swiss Takeover Board – required to publish these interim financial statements. You can download the interim financial statements here:

