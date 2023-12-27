|
CREALOGIX publishes interim financial statements for the first quarter of the financial year 2023/24
Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Purpose of these interim financial statements
On 1 December 2023 VENCORA UK LIMITED published its offer prospectus on the public tender offer for all publicly held shares of CREALOGIX.
The main offer period started on 18 December 2023 and is expected to end on 18 January 2024.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that do not represent guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on information currently available to management and management’s current assumptions and projections. There are numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results, financial situation and performance to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements contained in this presentation. Any forward-looking statement relates only to the date of each statement, and CREALOGIX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or other information.
This press release is not intended as a solicitation or recommendation to sell, buy or hold any securities and does not represent an offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States of America. Any such offer would be published solely in the form of a prospectus under applicable securities laws.
Die Märkte Asiens zeigen sich am Mittwoch stärker.