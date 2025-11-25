Creative Realities Appoints Tamra Koshewa As CFO

(RTTNews) - Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX), a digital marketing technology and solutions provider, Tuesday announced the appointment of Tamra Koshewa as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2025.

Tamra was most recently the CFO at Manna. She has over 30 years of experience across industries including manufacturing, technology, and services.

The company believes that the addition of Tamra will ensure that the firm's appropriate synergies are achieved, revenue expansion proceeds, and bottom-line results improve, thereby improving returns for the shareholders.

On Monday, CREX closed on regular trading 5.69% or 0.16 cents higher at $2.97 on the Nasdaq.