CrowdStrike Shares Surge as Revenue Soars. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) surged after the cybersecurity company reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings. The stock has now more than doubled over the past year and is up around 900% the past five years.Let's take a closer look at the company's most recent results and whether it's too late to buy the stock.For its first quarter, CrowdStrike saw its revenue grow 33% to $921 million. That was well ahead of its earlier forecast for revenue of between $902.2 million to $905.8 million. Subscription revenue climbed 34% to $872.2 million.