24.09.2026 20:31:10

Crude Oil Prices Pull Back Off Highs But Remain Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices have given back some ground after skyrocketing early in the session but remain sharply higher during trading on Thursday.

After soaring by $4.62 or 5 percent to a high of $96.78 a barrel, crude for November delivery was last seen trading at $94.74 a barrel, up $2.58 or 2.8 percent.

The price of crude oil extended yesterday's surge early in the session as traders looked for signs of progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran after optimism about an end to the prolonged Middle East conflict contributed to a sharp pullback by crude oil prices early in the week.

Crude oil prices added to yesterday's 2.6 percent jump following conflicting speeches by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the UN General Assembly.

Trump threatened to "annihilate" Iran in his remarks, while Pezeshkian condemned what he called "signs of a bullying mentality" from the U.S. and said that Iran would never surrender.

The price of crude oil pulled back well off its highs following a report U.S. and Iranian negotiators are discussing a phased deal to end the conflict.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters said Tehran is reviewing Washington's response to its peace proposals, which prioritize lifting the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Selling pressure has waned since then, however, as traders may be growing tired of reports of a potential deal and awaiting more concrete developments.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:31 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen