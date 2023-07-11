|
11.07.2023 14:30:00
CURO to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, August 3, 2023
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO”), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving consumers in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that its second quarter 2023 financial results will be released before market open on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
CURO will host a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investors website at http://ir.curo.com/, along with CURO’s earnings press release, and presentation slides.
You may access the call at 1-416-764-8658 (Toll free: 1-888-396-8049; Conference ID: 82661841). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call.
An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days.
ABOUT CURO
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a leading consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of diversified data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit and First Heritage Credit.
(CURO-NWS)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711217581/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CURO Group Holdings Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.07.23
|CURO Group And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying (Benzinga)
|
10.05.23
|CURO Group Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
10.05.23
|Ausblick: CURO Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.04.23
|CURO Group And 2 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying (Benzinga)
|
22.02.23
|Ausblick: CURO Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu CURO Group Holdings Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CURO Group Holdings Corp Registered Shs
|1,51
|2,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErleichterung über abnehmende US-Inflation hallt nach: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX schließt etwas stärker -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die Wall Street notierte am Donnerstag erneut in der Gewinnzone. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.