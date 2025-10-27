Custodian REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A116ZH / ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
|
27.10.2025 11:13:46
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
27 October 2025
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Interim dividend
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 30 September 2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025, and designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
