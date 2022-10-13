Cvent To Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 3, 2022

Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss its results.

To listen to the audio webcast of the live conference call, please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/971255067. The live conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:

1-888-440-5667 (Domestic)

1-646-960-0476 (International)

Conference ID: 7981326

A webcast replay of the call will be available at https://investors.cvent.com/ after the conclusion of the conference call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available after the call until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 10, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing the following:

1-800-770-2030 (Domestic)

1-647-362-9199 (International)

Conference ID: 7981326

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,700 employees and approximately 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006138/en/