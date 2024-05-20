20.05.2024 13:23:38

CyberArk To Acquire Venafi From Thoma Bravo For About $1.54 Bln Cash And Stock

(RTTNews) - Identity security company CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) announced Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire machine identity management firm Venafi from Thoma Bravo in a cash and stock deal valued at about $1.54 billion. The consideration includes approximately $1 billion in cash and approximately $540 million in shares.

This acquisition will combine Venafi's best-in-class machine identity management capabilities with CyberArk's leading identity security capabilities to establish a unified platform for end-to-end machine identity security at enterprise scale.

The combination of Venafi's certificate lifecycle management, private Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), IoT identity management and cryptographic code signing, with CyberArk's secrets management capabilities will enable organizations to protect against misuse and compromise of machine identities, vastly improve security, and stop costly outages.

Venafi offers complementary solutions that expand CyberArk's total addressable market (TAM) by nearly $10 billion to approximately $60 billion.

The Boards of Directors of both CyberArk and Venafi have each approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024, subject to required regulatory approvals, clearances and other customary closing conditions.

Venafi is expected to add approximately $150 million annual recurring revenue (ARR). The transaction is expected to be accretive to margins immediately, with significant revenue synergies through cross-sell, up-sell and geographic expansion.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cyber-Ark Software Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cyber-Ark Software Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cyber-Ark Software Ltd 225,10 -0,49% Cyber-Ark Software Ltd

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Montag kaum vom Fleck. In Frankfurt waren beim DAX positive Tendenzen zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert uneins. An Asiens Aktienmärkten waren am Montag Pluszeichen auszumachen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen