Cytek Biosciences COO Chris Williams To Resign

(RTTNews) - Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) said that its Chief Operating Officer, Chris Williams, will resign his position effective September 27, 2024, to accept a chief executive officer position at another company.

Cytek said it has chosen not to replace the Chief Operating Officer position, opting instead to restructure the organization to create a flatter, more efficient management structure.

The company noted that Williams will remain with the company until September 27, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition and assist with the restructuring process.