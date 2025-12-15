Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.12.2025 22:39:51

D-Wave Quantum CFO Sells 200,000 Shares for $4.6 Million. Is the Quantum Computing Trade Dead?

John M. Markovich, Chief Financial Officer of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), exercised 200,000 stock options and immediately sold the resulting common shares for a transaction value of $4,588,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($22.94); post-transaction value based on Nov. 20, 2025 market close ($22.94).* 1-year performance calculated using Nov. 20, 2025 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.mehr Nachrichten