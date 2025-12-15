Quantum Aktie
D-Wave Quantum CFO Sells 200,000 Shares for $4.6 Million. Is the Quantum Computing Trade Dead?
John M. Markovich, Chief Financial Officer of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), exercised 200,000 stock options and immediately sold the resulting common shares for a transaction value of $4,588,000 according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($22.94); post-transaction value based on Nov. 20, 2025 market close ($22.94).* 1-year performance calculated using Nov. 20, 2025 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
