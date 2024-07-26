26.07.2024 11:06:13

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results

26-Jul-2024 / 10:06 GMT/BST

 

Notice of Half-Year Results

 

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

 

 

 

Dublin and London | 26 July 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces it will release its 2024 Half Year Results on Wednesday 4th September 2024 at 07.00 am (BST).

 

The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 am (BST) on this date.

 

 

Please allow sufficient time for registration.

 

The Group’s Half Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 4th September 2024 at 07.00 am  https://dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 

ENDs

 

 

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,094 rooms and a pipeline of 871 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 

 

Contacts

 Dalata Hotel Group plc 

investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com

 Dermot Crowley, CEO

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Carol Phelan, CFO

Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting

 

 Joint Group Brokers

 

Davy: Anthony Farrell

Tel +353 1 679 6363

Berenberg: Ben Wright

Tel +44 203 753 3069

 

 

Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting

Tel +353 86 401 5250

Melanie Farrell

dalata@fticonsulting.com

 

 


