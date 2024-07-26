Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Notice of Half Year Results

Notice of Half-Year Results

Dublin and London | 26 July 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or "the Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces it will release its 2024 Half Year Results on Wednesday 4th September 2024 at 07.00 am (BST).

The senior management team will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors at 08.30 am (BST) on this date.

For conference call details, please register here

please register here The webcast will be available here

Please allow sufficient time for registration.

The Group’s Half Year Results, press release and presentation will also be available on the Dalata website on 4th September 2024 at 07.00 am https://dalatahotelgroup.com

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by €1.7bn in freehold and long leasehold assets in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland’s largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 56 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,094 rooms and a pipeline of 871 rooms. For the year ended 31 December 2023, Dalata reported revenue of €607.7 million, basic earnings per share of 40.4 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 59.7 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

