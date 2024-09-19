|
19.09.2024 02:00:00
Data Governance Specialist (all genders) (Altdorf, CH, 6460)
Successful digitization starts with Datwyler’s pioneering IT infrastructure. Datwyler IT Infra is an internationally established company with its headquarters in Switzerland and affiliates in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Datwyler supplies premium quality system solutions, products and services for data centres, fibre networks (Campus, FTTx) and smart buildings. The company has been founded more than 100 years ago and employs some 950 people.The opportunityThe Data Governance Specialist will play a critical role in managing and ensuring the accuracy and consistency of the company's master data. The specialist will work closely with cross-functional teams from different regions across the globe to implement data governance framework, streamline data management practices, and address data-related challenges. Your key responsibilitiesManaging master data in our systems.Ensuring the accuracy, consistency and integrity of master data across the organisation.Implementing and maintaining data governance policies and procedures.Collaborating with various departments across the globe to gather and update data requirements.Performing regular data quality assessments and audits to identify and resolve discrepancies.Skills and attributes for successEducation: A Bachelor's degree in Information Management, Data Science, Computer Science, Business Administration, or a related field is preferred. Experience:3+ years of experience in data management, master data management (MDM), or enterprise data management.Experience with data governance, data quality management, and data integration processes. Familiarity with enterprise resource planning systems (SAP, S4/HANA, or other). An understanding of business cycles (e.g. production, sales, planning) is a plus.Technical Skills:Strong knowledge of data governance frameworks and best practices.Understanding of data quality metrics and tools.Proficiency in Master Data Management software (e.g. SAP Master Data Governance, Winshuttle, or similar platforms) is preferred.Certifications (such as CDMP, DGSP, MDM, or similar) are not required but will be considered a plus. Soft Skills:Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.Excellent attention to detail and a strong focus on accuracy.Ability to collaborate and communicate effectively across regions and functions.Proactive and able to take initiative in identifying and resolving data issues. Languages: Fluency in German and English (written and spoken). What we offerAttractive employment conditions with modern infrastructureInternational working environment with cultural diversityOpportunities for individual development and growthFlexible working conditions (hybrid)Have we sparked your interest?We’re excited to receive your application (incl. salary expectations) and can’t wait to learn more about you! If you’re ready to take the next step in your career, apply now at https://careers.datwyler.com. Should you have any questions or need further information, feel free to reach out to our HR team at 041 875 14 66. We’re here to help!We Offer a Diverse and Global Working EnvironmentAs a globally operating company, Datwyler offers a broad spectrum of job profiles and career opportunities. We offer ambitious individuals who approach their task with dedication and enthusiasm the right environment to excel and grow. This gives every employee the opportunity to influence the way we work. At Datwyler, we enable our employees to bring their talent to a global context and grow it steadily over time. Our employees are therefore at the very heart of Datwyler – we interact with respect, trust and loyalty. Mutual consideration and appreciation are key.https://itinfra.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
