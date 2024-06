Databricks expands Mosaic AI support for generative AI apps

Databricks is getting ready to offer more support to enterprises building generative AI applications, with the addition of new Mosaic AI capabilities, it said Wednesday.The new features, previewed at the data lakehouse provider’s ongoing Data + AI Summit, seek to simplify the training and management of generative AI applications. They join a suite of others built on its acquisition of large language model (LLM) and model-training software provider MosaicML for $1.3 billion a year ago.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel