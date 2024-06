Databricks to acquire storage platform maker Tabular

Databricks has agreed to acquire Tabular, the storage platform vendor led by the creators of Apache Iceberg, in order to promote data interoperability in lakehouses.Tabular founders Ryan Blue and Daniel Weeks started developing Iceberg at Netflix in 2017 and donated it to the Apache Software Foundation in 2018, around the same time that Databricks was developing Delta Lake, an open-source table format for data that can be used for ACID transactions or OLTP processing. In contrast, Apache Iceberg is mostly used for OLAP queries as it has challenges around concurrency writes.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel