DAX Modestly Higher Ahead Of Flash Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks turned in a mixed performance Tuesday morning with investors reacting to some stock specific news, and digesting the regional PMI data. Flash inflation date due later in the day, is eyed as well.

The benchmark DAX, which climbed to 24,930.33 earlier in the session, was up 44.01 points or 0.18% at 24,900.33 a little while ago.

Infineon Technologies, the top gainer in the DAX index, moved up 4.2%. Daimler Truck Holding gained nearly 4% and Merck advanced by about 2.5%.

MTU Aero Engines climbed 2.15%. Siemens Healthineers, Qiagen, Mercedes-Benz, Deutsche Post, Rheinmetall and Fresenius gained 1.2 to 1.75%.

Adidas dropped by about 6.75%, weighed down by a rating downgrade by Bank of America. Bofa cut the stock's rating to 'underperform," saying that the brand's turnaround story is largely priced in, and the company's growth and margins are set to normalize in a tougher sector backdrop. The bank cut its price objective to €160 from €213.

Brenntag lost 2.4%, SAP drifted down 1.7%, GEA Group and Zalando lost 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively, while Heidelberg Materials slid 1.1%.

Destatis will release Germany's flash inflation data for December later in the day. Economists expect CPI inflation to ease to 2% in December, from 2.3% in November.

Data from S&P Global showed the HCOB Composite PMI in Germany decreased to 51.3 in December from 52.4 in November of 2025.

The HCOB Germany Services PMI was revised slightly higher to 52.7 in December 2025 from a preliminary of 52.6, and compared to 53.1 in November, final figures showed.

The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite PMI for December 2025 was revised lower to 51.5, from a flash estimate of 51.9 and down from November's 30-month high of 52.8. The Services PMI came in at 52.4, down from 53.6 in November, while the manufacturing PMI score was 48.8 in December, down from 49.6 a month earlier.