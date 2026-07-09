DAX Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks climbed higher on Thursday, recovering from previous session's setback, with the mood turning a bit positive amid renewed optimism over artificial intelligence, and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the flare-up in tensions in the Middle East will end very quickly.

Oil prices retreated after an early upmove. Brent crude futures were last seen at $77.65 a barrel, down $0.37 or 0.49%.

The U.S. military reportedly attacked Iranian targets for a second straight day and President Donald Trump said the flare-up will end very quickly. U.S. airstrikes hit about 90 targets across Iran as Tehran targeted Gulf states.

The benchmark DAX, which advanced to 25,126.50 earlier, was up 50.44 points or 0.2% at 24,916.11 about a quarter before noon.

Siemens Energy, Hochtief and Siemens gained 2.1%-2.5%. Infineon Technologies moved up 1.6% and Commerzbank climbed 1.4%, while Bayer, Continental, Zalando and Deutsche Post gained 1%-1.3%.

Deutsche Bank, Vonovia, Symrise, Allianz, Heidelberg Materials, Adidas and Scout24 posted modest gains.

Nordex surged nearly 5%. The wind turbine maker said new wind turbine supply orders surged by close to a third in the second quarter.

Rheinmetall tumbled 4.4%. Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Boerse both shed about 1.4%. Brenntag, SAP, Daimler Truck Holding, Volkswagen, Munich RE, Merck and Henkel lost 0.5%-1.1%.

Germany's trade surplus widened to €19.1 billion in May 2026 from an upwardly revised €14.7 billion in April, surpassing expectations of €14.8 billion, marking the largest trade surplus since February, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

Germany's exports grew unexpectedly in May largely driven by the surge in shipments to the US, while overall imports dropped for the first time in four months, the data revealed. Exports rose 0.9% in May from the previous month, in contrast to the expected fall of 0.3%. Shipments had increased 0.8% in April.

Meanwhile, imports decreased unexpectedly by 2.5%, reversing a 1.1% rise in April. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.1%.