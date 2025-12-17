DAX Pares Early Gains, Down Marginally As Auto Stocks Lose Ground

(RTTNews) - After opening on a firm note and edging up a bit, Germany's DAX slipped into negative territory on Wednesday as investors turned cautious, digesting the latest batch of economic data from the region, and looking ahead to fresh data later in the week.

Auto stocks traded weak. Defense stocks found fairly good support on reports that Germany's parliament is set to approve more than 50 billion euros in military purchases.

The DAX, which opened at 20,176.32 and edged up to 24,193.82, dropped to 20,048.78 subsequently. The index was last seen at 24,074.61, down 12.72 points or 0.05%.

Volkswagen slid 2.1%. BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche Automobil Holding lost 1.1 to 1.4%.

Merck drifted down 1.7%, while Adidas, Deutsche Post, Heidelberg Materials, Siemens, Henkel and BASF lost 1 to 1.25%.

E.ON climbed 2.2%. Rheinmetall moved up nearly 2%, while Commerzbank and Siemens Energy gained 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Fresenius, RWE, Deutsche Bank, Vonovia, Allianz, Bayer and Deutsche Telekom advanced by 0.5 to 1%.

In economic news, a report from the Ifo Institute showed the Business Climate Index for Germany decreased to 87.6 in December 2025, the lowest in seven months, compared to a downwardly revised 88 in November and forecasts of 88.2.

The expectations gauge weakened to 89.7 from 90.5, while assessments of current conditions was steady at 85.6.

Data from Eurostat showed the annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was revised down to 2.1% in November 2025 from a preliminary of 2.2%, matching the October reading. Meanwhile, the CPI fell 0.3% from the previous month, the first decline since January and in line with forecasts. Annual core inflation rate steadied at 2.4% for a second month.