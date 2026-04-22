22.04.2026 11:52:41

DAX Pares Early Gains, Roughly Flat In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance Wednesday morning as investors continue to assess the situation in the Middle East, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to extend ceasefire amid renewed conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said that he would extend the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely until Tehran submits a comprehensive proposal and negotiations are concluded.

The benchmark DAX was up 3.40 points at 24,298.41 a little while ago. The index touched a high of 24,215.62 and a low or 24,392.44.

Brenntag climbed 3.15%. Infineon Technologies moved up nearly 3%, while BASF, Bayer and RWE gained 1.6%-2%.

Siemens advanced 1.3% and Hannover RE gained 1.1%. Siemens Energy, E.ON, Henkel, Munich RE, Vonovia and Beiersdorf posted moderate gains.

Deutsche Telekom dropped more than 3% after the company said its considering a full combination with its U.S. arm T-Mobile US Inc.

Commerzbank and MTU Aero Engines drifted down 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Adidas, Qiagen and Zalando lost 1.6%, 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Bank, Merck, Gea Group, BMW, Fresenius Medical Care and Allianz also drifted lower.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.26 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreisanstieg: ATX schwächer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert im Freitagshandel leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen