|
03.10.2024 15:09:00
Dell's Founder and CEO Unloads $1.2 Billion in Stock: Should Investors Worry?
It's always an interesting time when a notable shareholder or executive at a major company buys or sells a lot of stock.Unfortunately for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders, founder, chairman, and CEO Michael Dell disclosed a massive share sale on Monday.Dell had been thought of as a recent AI winner, and a relatively low-valued one at that. The stock, while up 57% on the year, is still more than 33% below its all-time highs set back in May.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
