Desktop Metal to Showcase New Breakthroughs in Production Metal and Ceramic Binder Jet 3D Printing at RAPID + TCT

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced it will showcase new customer 3D printing applications at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles – including high-value applications in the aerospace, electronics, medical, and consumer goods industries.

Among the 24 customer part displays Desktop Metal will show at RAPID + TCT in Los Angeles this week, a variety of IN718 jet engine turbine blades will be featured. The blades, as shown here, were binder jet 3D printed on the Shop System and sintered in the all-new PureSinter Furnace that will make its global debut at the show. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Desktop Metal is the market leader in binder jetting and sinter-based AM for production, with more than 1,350 systems now installed worldwide. DM systems are now qualified to 3D print more than 40 materials.

A highlight of the booth will be new milestones achieved with binder jetting of AL6061 powder with final part performance that rivals traditional investment casting and surpasses other areas of AM for this material.

"We have always faced challenges when printing wrought alloy aluminum materials, such as 6061, using powder bed fusion technologies. However, the work done by Desktop Metal in advancing the printing of wrought alloys has expanded our material options, better aligning with our designers’ preferences,” said Eric Johnson, Ph.D., Senior Manager — Additive Manufacturing, at Eaton Research Labs. "Additionally, we’ve overcome the typical size limitations associated with binder jetting. This breakthrough opens up numerous applications for this technology within our business.”

Other highlights of critical applications to be on display include binder jet 3D printed:

Silicon Carbide Optical Mirrors — a high-value aerospace application now being produced by customers in the United States and Europe on the X25Pro and X160Pro after development on the InnoventX. SiC mirrors are used in ground and space telescopes and spacecraft for imaging, laser targeting, and communications.

— a high-value aerospace application now being produced by customers in the United States and Europe on the X25Pro and X160Pro after development on the InnoventX. SiC mirrors are used in ground and space telescopes and spacecraft for imaging, laser targeting, and communications. High-Requirement SiC Components — including a turbine blade, lattice gear, cutting tool and more, produced on an InnoventX in France by customer Norimat. After printing, Norimat uses its Spark Plasma Sintering (SPS) technique to densify parts.

— including a turbine blade, lattice gear, cutting tool and more, produced on an InnoventX in France by customer Norimat. After printing, Norimat uses its Spark Plasma Sintering (SPS) technique to densify parts. Copper Lead Frame — a high-value application used in semiconductor fabrication, a lead frame is a complex metal structure inside a chip package. The part to be shown was binder jet 3D printed as part of a project with Texas Instruments, the University of Texas at Dallas, and DM on a Production System P-1. Details of the project were presented earlier this year at the IMAPS Device Packaging Conference.

— a high-value application used in semiconductor fabrication, a lead frame is a complex metal structure inside a chip package. The part to be shown was binder jet 3D printed as part of a project with Texas Instruments, the University of Texas at Dallas, and DM on a Production System P-1. Details of the project were presented earlier this year at the IMAPS Device Packaging Conference. IN718 Turbine Blades — a variety of large and small jet engine turbine blades printed on a Shop System and sintered in the all-new PureSinter Furnace demonstrate the ability to successfully binder jet and sinter larger parts printed in nickel-based alloys.

— a variety of large and small jet engine turbine blades printed on a Shop System and sintered in the all-new PureSinter Furnace demonstrate the ability to successfully binder jet and sinter larger parts printed in nickel-based alloys. M2 Tooling for Metal Injection Molding — produced on an X25Pro by Indo-MIM, the global leader and largest supplier of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) precision-engineered products. Indo-MIM owns a Super Fleet of five different DM metal printers.

— produced on an X25Pro by Indo-MIM, the global leader and largest supplier of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) precision-engineered products. Indo-MIM owns a Super Fleet of five different DM metal printers. Surgical Tools – printed on a Production System P-1. This showcase includes a Ti64 cervical fusion cage printed by Tritech Titanium Parts, an experienced Detroit-based manufacturer of titanium parts, and a 316L acetabular hip reamer printed by FreeForm Technologies, a metal binder jet contract manufacturer based in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, and the largest owner of a Super Fleet of 24 Desktop Metal 3D printers.

– printed on a Production System P-1. This showcase includes a Ti64 cervical fusion cage printed by Tritech Titanium Parts, an experienced Detroit-based manufacturer of titanium parts, and a 316L acetabular hip reamer printed by FreeForm Technologies, a metal binder jet contract manufacturer based in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, and the largest owner of a Super Fleet of 24 Desktop Metal 3D printers. Full Set of Golf Irons — a full set of fully functional golf irons that showcase special design features, such as lightweighting and strategic areas of stiffness, will be shown.

— a full set of fully functional golf irons that showcase special design features, such as lightweighting and strategic areas of stiffness, will be shown. Fine Jewelry in a Variety of Metals — including rings, necklaces, earrings, and charms 3D printed in platinum, gold, sterling silver, stainless steel, and steel i420 composite. Platinum was recently qualified on the Production System P-1 by Italy-based Legor, a leader in metals science and production of best-in-class alloys, powders, and plating solutions, for the jewelry and fashion hardware, and accessories markets.

In all, more than 24 customer parts will be on display, alongside the all-new PureSinter Furnace, as well as a Studio System bound metal deposition (BMD) printer and three entry-level binder jet 3D printers, including a Shop System, Production System P-1, and InnoventX.

For more information, visit TeamDM.com/VirtualBooth.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We’re the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world’s toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

