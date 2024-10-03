|
03.10.2024 13:54:58
DEUTZ Adjusts FY24 Guidance On Weak Demand - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - DEUTZ AG said the Management Board now expects fiscal 2024 revenue of around 1.8 billion euros, revised from prior guidance range of 1.9 billion euros to 2.1 billion euros. Also, the company now expects an EBIT margin before exceptional items of 4.0% to 5.0%, revised from prior guidance range of 5.0% to 6.5%. The company now expects unit sales for the full year to be below 150,000 engines, revised from guidance in August 2024 of maximum of 160,000 engines.
The company said it adjusted guidance due to cyclically-induced decline in demand in the wake of the economic environment. Also, unit sales and new orders in the third quarter were below previous expectations.
DEUTZ will publish its results for the third quarter as planned on November 7, 2024.
