12.01.2026 09:19:36

DFDS Appoints Michael Hansen As CEO

(RTTNews) - DFDS A/S (DFDS.CO), a shipping and logistics company, on Monday announced that it has appointed Michael Hansen as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective no later than July 1.

Hansen serves as President and CEO of Hempel and will take over from Torben Carlsen, who is expected to step down on the same date.

The appointment follows the CEO succession process announced on November 6, 2025, aimed at bringing new leadership to support DFDS' transition toward improved business and financial performance.

Prior to joining Hempel, Hansen spent nearly two decades at A.P. Moller Maersk, holding senior roles across Europe, Latin America, and Oceania, including Chief Executive Officer of Seago Line and Global Head of Sales at Maersk Line.

DFDS A/S is 1.88% higher at DKK 100.30 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

