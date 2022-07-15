Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.07.2022 20:02:20

DGAP-Adhoc: alstria office REIT-AG: Conclusion of a EUR 500 million loan agreement and use of proceeds for a special dividend payment of approx. EUR 500 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Financing/Dividend
alstria office REIT-AG: Conclusion of a EUR 500 million loan agreement and use of proceeds for a special dividend payment of approx. EUR 500 million

15-Jul-2022 / 20:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

alstria office REIT-AG concludes secured loan agreement for a loan in the amount of EUR 500 million, the proceeds will be used to return approx. EUR 500 million of capital to the shareholders in form of a special dividend payment subject to a respective shareholders' resolution

 

Hamburg, July 15, 2022 The management board of alstria office REIT-AG (Symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1 (shares), ISIN: XS2191013171 (Bond 2020), ISIN: XS2053346297 (Bond 2019), ISIN: XS1717584913 (Bond 2017), ISIN: XS1346695437 (Bond 2016)) concluded a secured loan agreement with a bank consortium for a loan in the amount of EUR 500 million today. The term of the loan agreement is 5 years.

The proceeds shall be used to return approx. EUR 500 million of capital to the shareholders - subject to a decision by an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company presumably at the end of August 2022 - in the form of a special dividend payment.

 

Contact:      

Julius Stinauer       

Steinstr. 7       

20095 Hamburg      

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 226 341 344                                                                                                                   

Email: jstinauer@alstria.de    

 

Further Information:

www.alstria.de

www.beehive.work      

linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag

     

About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As per March 31, 2022, the portfolio comprised 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million m2.

 

Disclaimer
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form a part of an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security of alstria office REIT-AG in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state or foreign securities laws. The securities described in this announcement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There shall be no public offering of these securities in the United States. 

Neither this announcement nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa or any other state or jurisdiction in which such action would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States, Canadian, Australian, Japanese, South African or other applicable securities laws.

15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstraße 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040-226 341 300
Fax: 040-226 341 310
E-mail: info@alstria.de
Internet: http://www.alstria.de
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1
WKN: A0LD2U
Indices: EPRA, German REIT Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1398001

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1398001  15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1398001&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

