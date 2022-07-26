|
26.07.2022 19:05:05
DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Application for the Opening of Insolvency Proceedings
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
MagForce AG: Application for the Opening of Insolvency Proceedings
Berlin, July 26, 2022 Today, the Management Board of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), in consultation with the Supervisory Board, decided, to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings for MagForce AG with the competent local court of Charlottenburg due to insolvency after reorganizational measures did not result in expected cost savings.
The goal is to maintain and further establish NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer and glioblastoma in the market. MagForce AG is therefore in ongoing talks with investors to restructure its future operations and its balance sheet.
It is being examined whether insolvency applications must also be filed for subsidiaries of MagForce AG.
- End of Insider Information -
Contact:
|English
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|info@magforce.com
|www.magforce.com
|DE000A0HGQF5
|A0HGQF
|Scale 30
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1406381
