DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 shares at €29.00 per share

10-Nov-2021 / 23:55 CET/CEST

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 shares at €29.00 per share

Gruenwald (10.11.2021/23:55) - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) has successfully sold 338,276 shares in the Company in its previously-announced private placement to qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions (outside the United States of America) at a placement price of €29.00 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds before commissions and costs of approximately €9.8 million. The sold shares are expected to be delivered on November 17, 2021.

The Company will register an increase of the Company's share capital from €3,382,766.00 by €338,276.00 to €3,721,042.00 against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders with the commercial register. The new shares carry dividend rights from 1 January 2021.

Investor Relations and Media Requests

info@pacifico-renewables.com





Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG or of any of its subsidiaries. The securities have already been sold.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. Pacifico Renewables Yield AG will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will it reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and the company does not assume any obligation to do so. The company does not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.