|
19.08.2022 13:31:10
DGAP-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG plans capital increase in kind of EUR 427,350.00
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pantaflix AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
PANTAFLIX AG plans capital increase in kind of EUR 427,350.00
Munich, 19 August 2022. The Management Board of PANTAFLIX AG (ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 ) has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company by EUR 427,350.00 by using the authorised capital 2022 by issuing 427,350 new no-par value bearer shares against a non-cash contribution in the amount of EUR 500,000.00 which exists against the Company in connection with the remuneration of services relating to a film production. As far as the contribution value of the contribution in kind exceeds the issue amount of the shares granted for this purpose, the difference shall be transferred to the capital reserve of the Company.
The Management Board
Investor Relations
19-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PANTAFLIX AG
|Holzstraße 30
|80469 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 2323 85 50
|Fax:
|+49 89 2323 85 519
|E-mail:
|ir@pantaflix.com
|Internet:
|www.pantaflixgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UPJ7
|WKN:
|A12UPJ
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
|EQS News ID:
|1424047
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1424047 19-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!