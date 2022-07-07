DGAP-Adhoc: tick Trading Software AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2021/2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

tick Trading Software AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2021/2022



07-Jul-2022 / 12:36 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, 07.07.2022

The Executive Board of tick Trading Software AG (tick-TS AG) today informed the company's Supervisory Board that the forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year has been adjusted.

The company now expects to be able to achieve a net profit for the year of EUR 1,800 thousand to EUR 2,200 thousand. The adjustment of the forecast is primarily based on the non-realization of a major project whose revenues were previously planned for the current fiscal year. In addition, load-dependent revenues have been declining sharply since April 2022 due to market conditions. Due to the proximity of the annual financial statements (September 30), the effects in the current fiscal year can no longer be compensated for by higher revenues or savings elsewhere.

More information about the company is available at the following website:

www.tick-ts.de

Contact person: Mr. Carsten Schölzki (Management Board)

tick Trading Software AG / Berliner Allee 59 / 40212 Düsseldorf

WKN: A0LA30 / ISIN: DE000A0LA304

E-Mail: ir@tick-ts.de / Tel.: 0211/781767-0