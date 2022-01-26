DGAP-News: Aves One AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board recommend acceptance of the public tender offer in the context of the upcoming delisting

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting

Aves One AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board recommend acceptance of the public tender offer in the context of the upcoming delisting



26.01.2022 / 17:26

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News



Aves One AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board recommend acceptance of the public tender offer in the context of the upcoming delisting Management Board and Supervisory Board publish reasoned statement on delisting offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners

Offer price of EUR 12.80 per share remains appropriate

Offer period until 16 February 2022

Delisting of Aves One shares after end of acceptance period Hamburg, 26 January 2022 - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG have, after a thorough review, published their joint reasoned statement on the public delisting offer made by a company controlled by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners (the "Bidder"). In this opinion, both boards recommend that all Aves One shareholders accept the offer and tender their Aves One shares. The acceptance period will end on 16 February 2022 (24.00 CET).



The Management Board and the Supervisory Board welcome the planned delisting of Aves One. Both boards believe that a delisting is more beneficial for Aves One than a continued listing. In particular, the delisting will enable Aves One to make decisions with a more long-term perspective, independent of investor expectations and the specific regulation requirements for listed companies. In addition, the delisting will lead to a reduction of transparency requirements and administrative costs.



Tobias Aulich, Management Board of Aves One AG: "We support the delisting offer as we believe it is in the best interest of our company and its stakeholders. So far, around 88 percent of our shareholders have transferred their shares to the bidder. This high level of approval confirms the attractiveness of the offer price. The planned delisting will significantly limit the tradability of Aves One shares. Until 16 February 2022, our remaining shareholders will have the opportunity to tender their shares to the Bidder."



A written declaration to the respective custodian bank is required to accept the offer. Upon the delisting becoming effective, Aves One shareholders will no longer have access to a regulated market for Aves One shares. It cannot be excluded that the delisting applications or the delisting will have an adverse effect on the stock exchange price or the tradability of the Aves One shares in the future and may lead to price losses.



The joint statement of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG on the public delisting offer (cash offer) is available for download on the company's website at https://www.avesone.com/de/delisting.php.

About Aves One AG

Aves One AG is an asset owner of durable rail assets with a modern and profitable freight car portfolio. Aves One is an established participant in the European rail freight market. Its strategy is geared towards continuous optimisation and further expansion of its rail portfolio. With its registered office in Hamburg, Aves One AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811).



Further information

www.avesone.com

Contact

Aves One AG

Tobias Aulich, Management Board

T +49 (40) 238 304 600

E ir@avesone.com

26.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

