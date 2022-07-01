DGAP-News: Aves One AG: Termination of trading of Aves One shares on all stock exchanges

DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Aves One AG: Termination of trading of Aves One shares on all stock exchanges



01.07.2022 / 13:39

Corporate news



Aves One AG: Termination of trading of Aves One shares on all stock exchanges



Hamburg, 1 July 2022 With effect from the end of 30 June 2022, trading in Aves One shares has been discontinued on the Hamburg and Hanover stock exchanges and all remaining secondary exchanges. The termination of trading on the electronic trading platform XETRA and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was already announced in February. As of today, Aves One shares are therefore no longer tradable on any stock exchange.



With this step, transparency obligations associated with a stock exchange listing no longer apply. Consequently, in future Aves One will only publish annual financial statements to a significantly reduced extent and neither half-yearly financial statements nor interim quarterly reports. The delisting and the associated reduced investor communication requirements will enable Aves One to make decisions with a more long-term perspective, irrespective of investor expectations and the specific regulations to which listed companies are subject. With the full delisting now completed, the next phase of the company's development begins.



About Aves One AG

Aves One AG, based in Hamburg, is an asset owner of durable rail assets with a modern and profitable freight car portfolio. Aves One is an established participant in the European rail freight market. Its strategy is geared towards continuous optimization and further expansion of its rail portfolio.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



