30.03.2022
DGAP-News: Coreo AG expands Managing Board and appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer
Coreo AG expands Managing Board and appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tegeder can look back on many years of experience in setting up and structuring financial organisations as well as extensive financing experience. He held senior positions at today's Vonovia, among others, where he accompanied the restructuring of the liabilities side prior to the IPO, the IPO itself and the company's promotion to the DAX. He led investor communications at PATRIZIA AG, a leading independent asset manager for real estate and infrastructure.
Quotes:
Dennis Gothan, CEO of Coreo AG, comments: "Having Michael Tegeder on board means that I am gaining an accomplished financial expert as a fellow board member. We complement each other very well both professionally and personally and will continue to develop Coreo AG together."
Michael Tegeder supplements: "For the trust you have placed in me, I would like to thank you and I am very much looking forward to joining the Coreo AG team and the task of accompanying and driving forward the institutionalisation of Coreo AG."
About Coreo AG
