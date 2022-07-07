DGAP-News: First version of the SleepX APP has been uploaded to the Google Play Store

DGAP-News: Appyea

First version of the SleepX APP has been uploaded to the Google Play Store



07.07.2022 / 08:41

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SleepX, a subsidiary of AppYea (OTC: APYP) a Company that is focused on the development of accurate wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring, announces that the first version of the SleepX APP has been uploaded to the Google Play Store.

Without a wristband, the current version can be used for breath monitoring, snoring detection and intensity, as well as the amount of snoring per sleep session. The app also provides the user a breathing graph as well as a recording each sleep session.

The app is available for free download for all versions of Android starting with version 7.0.

"We decided to upload the first version for free, to increase people awareness of the importance of quality of proper breathing during sleep," said Bary Molchadsky, founder of SleepX and chairman of AppYea.

Poor sleep is associated with a compromised immune system, heart problems, reduced physical and mental performance, mood problems, obesity and many other health problems, said Neil Kline, Founder & former CEO of the American Sleep Association, and a AppYea Board Member. Unfortunately, most people with sleep disorder breathing problems, like sleep apnea, are undiagnosed and untreated. Our goal with this unique technology is to raise awareness and improve sleep quality so individuals can live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Free download the SleepX APP for Android

AppYea continues in-depth tests and calibration of DreamIT, its wearable data-driven wristband to treat snoring. The wearable contains a vibration motor and sensors that measure real-time physiological indications such as movement, pulse, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, etc. and send the data to the SleepX app on the user smartphone.

Unique algorithms combine all data in real time and decide when to activate the vibration, at what intensity, and its duration. The gentle vibration takes you out of deep sleep into a lighter phase, a transition that trains user to breathe properly.

Over a short amount of time, users brain and body use biofeedback to teach itself to sleep in the correct position and proper breathing technique on its own, leading to improved night breathing over time.

At the user's choice, it is possible to receive comprehensive statistical reports on sleep quality and sleep health, as well as alerts about critical health changes that require consultation and follow-up.

In the coming months, the company plans to launch the SleepX APP on the APPLE STORE for iPhone users and start marketing DreamIT.

SleepX is an Israeli research and development company recently acquired by AppYea. The Company has developed a unique product for monitoring and treating sleep apnea and snoring. The technology is protected by several international patents and the Company plans to start serial production in 2022. The Company currently focuses its activities on the development and commercialization of its flagship product DreamIT.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth herein. No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. Although APYP believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions, intense competition, entry of new competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, unanticipated losses, financial condition and stock price, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans and other specific risks. APYP does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement. Neither APYP nor SLEEPX are subject to the reporting requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended.

AppYea inc.

Bary Molchadsky

+1 800-674-3561

info@appyea.com

http://www.appyea.com

News Source: News Direct