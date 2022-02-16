|
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of 1.25 per share and elects Inka Koljonen as new member of the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
CORPORATE NEWS
Stabilus S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves a dividend of 1.25 per share and elects Inka Koljonen as new member of the Supervisory Board
Luxembourg/Koblenz, February 16, 2022 - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, approved each AGM agenda item by a large majority. The company will thus pay a dividend for the 2021 fiscal year (which ended on September 30, 2021) of 1.25 per share (previous year: 0.50). This is equivalent to around 30.9 million and a distribution ratio of around 42% of the company's consolidated net income.
In addition, Inka Koljonen was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board. As a member of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE, she has been responsible for Finance, IT and Legal Affairs since February 2022. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer at SAF-HOLLAND SE and served as CFO responsible for the Catalysts business unit at Clariant AG and as CFO of the Russia region for Siemens AG. Inka Koljonen holds a degree in Business Administration from the Ludwig-Maximilians University in Munich.
The share of the company equity represented at the AGM was 56.6%. Details of the number of votes cast and the resolutions approved will shortly be made available on the Stabilus website at www.stabilus.com/investors/gm.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
As one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. Stabilus has reported revenue of 937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North and South America, as well as in Asia-Pacific. Stabilus S.A. is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.
Important Notice
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.
16.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
