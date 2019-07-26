|
26.07.2019 15:05:58
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2019 results on August 5, 2019
|
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q3 FY2019 results on August 5, 2019
Luxembourg, July 26, 2019 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on August 5, 2019, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q3 FY2019 results.
In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company's development in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 (ends September 30, 2019) by means of a presentation. The Q3 statement and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company's website at www.ir.stabilus.com on August 5, 2019, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on August 5, 2019, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.
Date: August 5, 2019
Dial-ins:
It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.
Further information is available on the company's website at www.ir.stabilus.com.
Investor contact:
Press contact:
About Stabilus
As one of the world's leading suppliers of gas springs, damping solutions and electromechanical drives, Stabilus has for eight decades been demonstrating its expertise in the automotive industry and a variety of other sectors. Gas springs, dampers and electromechanical POWERISE drives from Stabilus optimize opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations, and also protect against vibrations. Employing a workforce of more than six thousand worldwide, the company has its operational headquarters in Koblenz. In the 2018 fiscal year, Stabilus reported sales revenues of EUR 962.6 million. Stabilus has a global production network encompassing plants in eleven countries. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.
26.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus S.A.
|2, rue Albert Borschette
|L-1246 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 286 770 1
|Fax:
|+352 286 770 99
|E-mail:
|info.lu@stabilus.com
|Internet:
|www.stabilus.com
|ISIN:
|LU1066226637
|WKN:
|A113Q5
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|847563
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
847563 26.07.2019
