18.03.2022 13:06:42
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG sells Terra Homes project development in Erkner near Berlin in the context of a forward sale
DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
CORPORATE NEWS
The Grounds sells Terra Homes project development in Erkner near Berlin in the context of a forward sale
- 17 newly-built semi-detached houses with an innovative energy concept
- Located in the countryside in the neighbourhood of the new Tesla factory
Berlin, 18.03.2022 - Today, the Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) concluded a contract to sell the Terra Homes project development in Erkner. Disposal took place in the framework of a forward sale.
The Terra Homes project comprises a total of 34 semi-detached house halves to be constructed from April 2022 onwards. An innovative energy concept ensures especially low energy consumption, for which each has an electrically-powered brine-water heat pump and hybrid collectors (photovoltaic-thermal) to simultaneously generate solar electrical and heating energies.
Jacopo Mingazzini, a member of The Grounds management board, says: "A professional investor's interest in acquiring our Terra Homes project in its entirety speaks for both the conceptual qualities of the project and for its location. At the same time, we see it as an expression of confidence in the competence of The Grounds as a project developer. In planning the project, we allowed ourselves to be guided mainly by the specific advantages of this location, which is particularly attractive for young families and young couples planning to start a family. Here they will find a natural, welcoming living environment combined with the amenities and professional development opportunities of the nearby metropolis. Both the new Tesla factory and the science and technology facility at Adlershof in the neighbouring Berlin district of Treptow-Köpenick can be reached quicky and easily from here. The proceeds from the sale give us a basis on which to significantly strengthen our continuing growth."
Company contact:
About The Grounds
The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is listed in the upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart.
18.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Grounds Real Estate Development AG
|Charlottenstraße 79-80
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 2021 6866
|Fax:
|030 2021 6489
|E-mail:
|info@tgd.ag
|Internet:
|www.thegroundsag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSVV5, DE000A3H3FH2,
|WKN:
|A2GSVV, A3H3FH,
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1306677
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1306677 18.03.2022
