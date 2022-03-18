DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG sells Terra Homes project development in Erkner near Berlin in the context of a forward sale

DGAP-News: The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG sells Terra Homes project development in Erkner near Berlin in the context of a forward sale



18.03.2022 / 13:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

The Grounds sells Terra Homes project development in Erkner near Berlin in the context of a forward sale

- 17 newly-built semi-detached houses with an innovative energy concept

- Located in the countryside in the neighbourhood of the new Tesla factory

Berlin, 18.03.2022 - Today, the Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) concluded a contract to sell the Terra Homes project development in Erkner. Disposal took place in the framework of a forward sale.

The Terra Homes project comprises a total of 34 semi-detached house halves to be constructed from April 2022 onwards. An innovative energy concept ensures especially low energy consumption, for which each has an electrically-powered brine-water heat pump and hybrid collectors (photovoltaic-thermal) to simultaneously generate solar electrical and heating energies.

Jacopo Mingazzini, a member of The Grounds management board, says: "A professional investor's interest in acquiring our Terra Homes project in its entirety speaks for both the conceptual qualities of the project and for its location. At the same time, we see it as an expression of confidence in the competence of The Grounds as a project developer. In planning the project, we allowed ourselves to be guided mainly by the specific advantages of this location, which is particularly attractive for young families and young couples planning to start a family. Here they will find a natural, welcoming living environment combined with the amenities and professional development opportunities of the nearby metropolis. Both the new Tesla factory and the science and technology facility at Adlershof in the neighbouring Berlin district of Treptow-Köpenick can be reached quicky and easily from here. The proceeds from the sale give us a basis on which to significantly strengthen our continuing growth."

Company contact:

The Grounds Real Estate Development AG

Arndt Krienen/Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board Members

Charlottenstrasse 79-80, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 2021 6866

Fax: +49 (0) 30 2021 6849

E-mail: info@tgd.ag

Web: www.thegroundsag.com



Investor relations:

UBJ GmbH

Ingo Janssen, Managing Director

Haus der Wirtschaft, Kapstadtring 10

22297 Hamburg, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 40 6378 5410

E-mail: ir@ubj.de

Web: www.ubj.de



Press contact :

RUECKERCONSULT GmbH

Peter Dietze-Felberg

Wallstrasse 16

10179 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 284 49 87 62

E-mail: dietze@rueckerconsult.de

Web: www.rueckerconsult.de

About The Grounds

The Grounds Group implements residential projects in German metropolitan regions. The Grounds Group also holds a steadily growing residential portfolio in its fixed assets. The Grounds Real Estate Development AG is listed in the upper free market segment of Düsseldorf Stock Exchange's primary market (ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5), and has its headquarters in Berlin and an office in Stuttgart.