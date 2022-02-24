|
24.02.2022 11:00:05
DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Publication of the Annual Report for fiscal 2020/2021 and invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022
|
DGAP-News: Tick Trading Software AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report
Düsseldorf, Germany, 24 02.2022- tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, Symbol: TBX) today publishes its report on the business year 2020/2021 and hereby invites all shareholders to the Annual General Meeting 2022.
The Annual General Meeting will take place on 07 April 2022 at 11 a.m. at the business premises of tick Trading Software AG and thus, due to the pandemic, again this year as a virtual Annual General Meeting. The complete invitation and all relevant information can be found in the Federal Gazette as well as on our website at www.tick-ts.de/hauptversammlung.html. We look forward to your participation.
Under the leadership of Creative Director Ulrich Leschak and in cooperation with studiovista.de and qualitaner.de, the 2020/2021 business report is a tribute to 20 eventful and successful years in securities trading, which not only gives shareholders, customers, and the interested public an in-depth insight into the course of business and the results of the past fiscal year, but also - with musical accompaniment - shows and explains our highlights of this era. Be curious!
24.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LA304
|WKN:
|A0LA30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1287083
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1287083 24.02.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tick Trading Software
|42,80
|0,00%
