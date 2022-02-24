24.02.2022 11:00:05

DGAP-News: tick Trading Software AG: Publication of the Annual Report for fiscal 2020/2021 and invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022

24.02.2022 / 11:00
Düsseldorf, Germany, 24 02.2022- tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, Symbol: TBX) today publishes its report on the business year 2020/2021 and hereby invites all shareholders to the Annual General Meeting 2022.

The Annual General Meeting will take place on 07 April 2022 at 11 a.m. at the business premises of tick Trading Software AG and thus, due to the pandemic, again this year as a virtual Annual General Meeting. The complete invitation and all relevant information can be found in the Federal Gazette as well as on our website at www.tick-ts.de/hauptversammlung.html. We look forward to your participation.

Under the leadership of Creative Director Ulrich Leschak and in cooperation with studiovista.de and qualitaner.de, the 2020/2021 business report is a tribute to 20 eventful and successful years in securities trading, which not only gives shareholders, customers, and the interested public an in-depth insight into the course of business and the results of the past fiscal year, but also - with musical accompaniment - shows and explains our highlights of this era. Be curious!
The Annual Report is now available for download on our website www.tick-ts.de under Investor Relations.

About tick Trading Software AG
When tick Trading Software AG was founded in 2002, Oliver Wagner , Matthias Hocke, Ingo Hillen and sino AG set themselves the goal of developing one of the most professional and advanced trading platforms. With the TradeBase MX platform, tick-TS AG now successfully makes this available to its customers worldwide. For several years now, in addition to the TBMX platform, direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, the company's own hosting and housing infrastructure, and an e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations have completed the company's portfolio.

Contact:
Roy Opitz / Sören Ploschke (Investor Relations)
IR@tick-ts.de
Tel: +49 (0)211 781767-39
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29


Language: English
Company: tick Trading Software AG
Berliner Allee 59
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 781767-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29
E-mail: info@tick-ts.de
Internet: www.tick-ts.de
ISIN: DE000A0LA304
WKN: A0LA30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
