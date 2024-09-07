|
08.09.2024 00:54:00
Did This High-Yield Stock Just Change the Playing Field?
The average bank has a dividend yield of around 2.5%, using the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEMKT: KBE) as an industry proxy. What if you could own a bank with a yield of 6.1%? What if it was conservatively run, had a strong core business, and was a reliable dividend payer? You would probably jump at the chance to own a high-yield bank like that. No problem -- you can buy Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS). Here's why now is a great time to take the leap.Bank of Nova Scotia, more commonly known as Scotiabank, has lagged relative to other banks. A big part of the reason for this is that it went in a different strategic direction from its Canadian bank peers. Most of the major Canadian banks chose to expand southward into the U.S. market. Scotiabank skipped over the U.S. and started to build a business in Central and South America.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CHANGE Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CHANGE Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CHANGE Inc.
|1 250,00
|-2,87%