08.09.2024 00:54:00

Did This High-Yield Stock Just Change the Playing Field?

The average bank has a dividend yield of around 2.5%, using the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEMKT: KBE) as an industry proxy. What if you could own a bank with a yield of 6.1%? What if it was conservatively run, had a strong core business, and was a reliable dividend payer? You would probably jump at the chance to own a high-yield bank like that. No problem -- you can buy Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS). Here's why now is a great time to take the leap.Bank of Nova Scotia, more commonly known as Scotiabank, has lagged relative to other banks. A big part of the reason for this is that it went in a different strategic direction from its Canadian bank peers. Most of the major Canadian banks chose to expand southward into the U.S. market. Scotiabank skipped over the U.S. and started to build a business in Central and South America.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHANGE Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CHANGE Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHANGE Inc. 1 250,00 -2,87% CHANGE Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester -- ATX und DAX letztlich mit Zuwächsen
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Dienstag in Grün. Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt erholten sich zum Start in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen