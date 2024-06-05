Octopus AIM VCT plc

Director Appointment

Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) is delighted to announce the appointment of Louise Nash as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2024.

Louise Nash was a UK Small and Mid-Cap Fund Manager for 16 years, initially with Cazenove Capital and subsequently with M&G Investments. She also held the position of Non-Executive Director at Stockdale Securities. She is currently a Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director at Blackrock Throgmorton Trust plc. In addition, she is involved in the family wine business, Höpler, and provides consultancy services for JLC Investor Relations.

Neal Ransome, Chair of Octopus AIM VCT plc, said: "The Board is delighted to welcome Louise Nash and is looking forward to the value her expertise and perspective will add.”

Louise Nash will be a member of the Audit Committee with effect from the date of her appointment.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to the appointment.

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619