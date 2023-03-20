20.03.2023 19:00:05

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

20-March-2023 / 18:00 GMT/BST

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

BRIAN FAGAN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Grant of a conditional award of 358,586 ordinary shares of 0.10 each to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan (as amended in 2015). Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2025 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

0.99

358,586

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

15 MARCH 2023

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

MARGARET SWEENEY

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC

b)

LEI

635400EOPACLULRENY18

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.10 EACH

 

IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Grant of a conditional award of 750,000 ordinary shares of 0.10 each to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2014 Long Term Incentive Plan (as amended in 2015). Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2025 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares

0.99

750,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

15 MARCH 2023

 

f)

Place of the transaction

EURONEXT DUBLIN

g)

Additional Information

NONE

 

 

 


