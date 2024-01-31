Disappointing Tech Earnings News May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to move to the downside following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

Technology stocks may extend the notable pullback seen on Tuesday, as reflected by the 1.0 percent slump by the Nasdaq 100 futures.

A steep drop by shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) is likely to weigh on the tech sector, with the Google parent tumbling by 5.5 percent in pre-market trading.

Alphabet is under pressure after reporting fourth quarter results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines but weaker than expected ad revenue.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is also likely to come under pressure after reporting fourth quarter earnings in line with estimates but providing disappointing first quarter guidance.

Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) are also seeing some pre-market weakness after the software giant reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results but forecast third quarter revenues below estimates.

Meanwhile, shares of Boeing (BA) are likely to see initial strength after the aerospace giant reported a narrower than expected fourth quarter loss.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.

Optimism about a March rate cut has faded recently, with many economists now suggesting the Fed will wait until May to begin lowering rates.

After ending Monday's session firmly in positive territory, the major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a notable pullback, the Dow climbed to a new record closing high.

The Dow ended the day up 133.86 points or 0.4 percent at 38,467.31, while the Nasdaq slid 118.15 points or 0.8 percent to 15,509.90. S&P 500 bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing down 2.96 points or 0.1 percent at 4,924.97.

The pullback by the Nasdaq came as traders cashed in on some of the recent strength in the tech sector ahead of the release of quarterly results from Alphabet and Microsoft.

Big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (META) are also due to report quarterly results in the coming days.

Uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday may also have inspired traders to book tech-sector profits.

Meanwhile, the uptick by the Dow comes amid strong gains by financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

On the U.S. economic front, Labor Department released a report this morning showing an unexpected increase in job openings in the month of December.

The Labor Department said job openings rose to 9.03 million in December from an upwardly revised 8.93 million in November.

Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.75 million in December from the 8.79 million originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Conference Board showed a continued improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of January.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 114.8 in January from a downwardly revised 108.0 in December.

Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to climb to 114.0 from the 110.7 originally reported for the previous month.

The consumer confidence index increased for the third consecutive month, reaching its highest level since December 2021.

Airline stocks saw substantial weakness on the day, resulting in a 2.6 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) moved sharply lower after reporting a narrower than expected fourth quarter loss but forecasting lower revenues and higher costs in the first quarter.

Significant weakness was also visible among oil service stocks, which moved lower despite a jump by the price of crude oil, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 1.9 percent.

Semiconductor and networking stocks also saw considerable weakness, weighing on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, while oil producer stocks moved notably higher along with the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are slumping $0.93 to $76.89 a barrel after jumping $1.04 to $77.82 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $2,056, up $5.10 compared to the previous session's close of $2,050.90. On Tuesday, gold rose $6.30.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.56 yen compared to the 147.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0851 compared to yesterday's $1.0845.

Asia

Asian stocks declined on Wednesday as Chinese manufacturing data disappointed and caution prevailed ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.

The U.S. central bank is likely to keep rates on hold, but the accompanying policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference may offer clues on how soon the Fed could begin easing rates.

The Australian dollar weakened after surprisingly soft inflation data, while Japanese bond yields pushed higher along with the yen on signs that the Bank of Japan is getting closer to raising its interest rate for the first time since 2007.

Oil prices moved lower in Asian trading on concerns that slower Chinese growth may weigh on global demand.

Chinese markets fell sharply after an official factory survey showed China's manufacturing sector faced its fourth consecutive month of contraction in January in a sign that stimulus efforts are failing.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 1.5 percent to 2,788.55 despite two of China's major cities following Guangzhou in easing home-buying restrictions.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 1.4 percent to 15,485.07, dragged down by property developers and technology stocks.

Japanese shares rose notably as a summary of opinions from the the BOJ's January meeting signaled the central bank's intensified focus on initiating its first rate hike.

The Nikkei 225 Index closed 0.6 percent higher at 36,286.71 after shaking off an early decline led by chip-related stocks. The broader Topix Index climbed 1.0 percent to finish at 2,551.10.

Construction machinery maker Komatsu surged 8.6 percent and imaging company Canon rallied 7.9 percent on optimism for the domestic earnings season.

Toyota Motor advanced 1.4 percent after it emerged as the world's top carmaker for a fourth consecutive year.

Japanese industrial output rose 1.8 percent from the previous month in December, while retail sales growth eased from November, separate reports showed earlier in the day.

South Korea's Kospi ended marginally lower at 2,497.09 after a volatile session. Chipmakers fell, with Samsung Electronics declining 2.2 percent after reporting an annual 34 percent drop in operating profit for the fourth quarter.

South Korea's industrial production grew 1.1 percent in December 2023 from a year earlier, down from the 2.8 percent growth in November, Statistics Korea said in a report.

Australian markets extended gains for the eighth consecutive session after consumer price inflation fell more than expected to a two-year low in the December quarter, reinforcing views that the central bank would not hike its key interest rate next week.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 Index jumped 1.1 percent to 7,680.70, led by financials. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed up 1.0 percent at 7,912.80.

Origin Energy soared 2.7 percent after posting a mixed set of numbers for the latest quarter.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index dropped 0.4 percent to 11,872.10.

Europe

European stocks have moved modestly higher on Wednesday as investors digest a slew of regional data and look ahead to interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

Disappointing financial results from Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices have kept overall gains in check.

While the German DAX Index is just above the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.2 percent.

Novo Nordisk shares have gained as the Danish pharma group forecast another year of double-digit sales and operating profit growth amid soaring demand for weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic.

Spanish lender Banco Santander has also moved to the upside after an announcement that it expects profitability to improve this year.

Germany's Atoss Software has also moved sharply higher after reporting an increase in full-year profit and revenue.

Meanwhile, Swedish retailer H&M has plummeted after naming a new CEO and missing an operating profit forecast.

British IT services provider FDM Group has also moved notably lower despite delivering a resilient performance in 2023.

Likewise, GSK has moved to the downside despite delivering strong 2023 performance and upgrading its growth outlook.

In economic news, official data showed German retail sales unexpectedly fell by 1.6 percent in December, supporting expectations of a recession in the first quarter and fuelling bets on an ECB rate cut in April.

French consumer price inflation rose by 3.1 percent from the same month last year after a 3.7 percent increase in December, according to provisional numbers released by national statistics agency Insee. This was lower than economists' expectations for a 3.4 percent increase.

U.K. house prices posted monthly growth of 0.7 percent in January after staying flat in December, the Nationwide Building Society reported. This was faster than economists' forecast of a 0.1 percent uptick. U.S. Economic Reports

Private sector job growth in the U.S. slowed by more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday.

ADP said private sector employment rose by 107,000 jobs in January after climbing by a downwardly revised 158,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 145,000 jobs compared to the addition of 164,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

"Progress on inflation has brightened the economic picture despite a slowdown in hiring and pay," said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.

She added, "Wages adjusted for inflation have improved over the past six months, and the economy looks like it's headed toward a soft landing in the U.S. and globally."

At 9:45 am ET, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of January.

The Chicago business barometer is expected to inch up to 48.0 in January from 46.9 in December, but a reading below 50 would still indicate contraction.

The Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended January 26th at 10:30 am ET.

Crude oil inventories are expected to edge down by 0.9 million barrels after tumbling by 9.2 million barrels in the previous week.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Mondelez International (MDLZ) are moving notably lower in pre-market trading even though the snack maker reported fourth quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates.

Online personal finance company SoFi Technologies (SOFI) may also move to the downside after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Underweight from Equal Weight.

On the other hand, shares of Paramount Global (PARA) are seeing substantial pre-market strength following reports billionaire entrepreneur Byron Allen has offered $14 billion to acquire the media company.