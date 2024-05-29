Disclosure of shareholding in IDEX Biometrics - 29 May 2024

This notice is issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on behalf of the shareholder mentioned below.

IDEX Biometrics ASA disclosed on 15 May 2024 that it had conducted a private placement of 33.3 million new shares in IDEX Biometrics. In connection with the placement, certain existing shareholders entered into a share lending agreement.

Mr. Robert Keith lent 17,940,213 shares in connection with the settlement of tranche 1 of the private placement. The shares have been returned. After the return of the shares, Mr. Keith and close relations hold 34,710,479 shares or rights to shares or 11.3% of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics.

