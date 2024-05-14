|
14.05.2024 08:50:00
Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to Chair, Larry Ciaccia – 14 May 2024
At the close of business on 13 May 2024, Larry Ciaccia, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the annual general meeting on 16 May 2024:
Total 33,320,072 shares or 11,9% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:
- Proxy to represent and vote for 33,320,072 shares or 11,9% of the share capital
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice:
This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 14 May 2024 at 08:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
